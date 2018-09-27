Two killed in crash on SH 29 west of Georgetown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people have died in a crash on State Highway 29 several miles west of Georgetown, Wednesday evening.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said in a 6:15 p.m. tweet there was a deadly crash near the Cimarron Hills Golf & Country Club at Jack Nicklaus Boulevard.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two people killed were in a car that crashed with a pickup truck.

The crash is blocking the road, the sheriff warned drivers.

The sheriff urged drivers to use Ranch Road 2243 as an alternate route for drivers heading east or west.

Additional details were not immediately available.