Two killed in crash on SH 29 west of Georgetown
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people have died in a crash on State Highway 29 several miles west of Georgetown, Wednesday evening.
Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said in a 6:15 p.m. tweet there was a deadly crash near the Cimarron Hills Golf & Country Club at Jack Nicklaus Boulevard.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two people killed were in a car that crashed with a pickup truck.
The crash is blocking the road, the sheriff warned drivers.
The sheriff urged drivers to use Ranch Road 2243 as an alternate route for drivers heading east or west.
Additional details were not immediately available.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Waking up to coolest morning in nearly five months
- It takes 20 minutes to drive less than a mile in an area of south Austin
- Father wants city to take action after his son was killed in North Austin
- 80,000 flu-related deaths last year; CDC says get your flu shot ASAP
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.