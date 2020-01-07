No injuries reported from large fire at Taylor manufacturing plant

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A Taylor manufacturing plant expects to be fully operational in two months after an electrical fire at the roof level of the facility in December, according to a statement from the Durcon manufacturing plant.

The facility was closed when the fire started the evening of Dec. 21. No injuries were reported and no chemicals in the plant caught fire, the company says.

A Round Rock fire department spokesperson told KXAN on Dec. 21 the fire was heavily involved when firefighters responded.

The fire suppression system inside the plant kept the fire from spreading throughout the plant, and local fire departments ultimately controlled the situation and extinguished the fire early the next morning, according to the company.

“We are incredibly grateful for the quick actions of the first responders. Due to their efforts, the majority of the damage was limited to the roof of the facility, and there was no fire damage to our production equipment,” stated Kent Cook, Vice President of Durcon.

Cook also said the plant already has large portions of their operations fully functional and are shipping products to customers every day.