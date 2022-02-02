No fish left behind: Round Rock teacher prepares classroom for winter storm

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fish brought home in teacher's car

A Round Rock teacher brings home the class fish ahead of weather-caused closures.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A class Beta fish from Forest North Elementary school is going on a bit of a field trip over the weekend as the Round Rock Independent School District closes down for an incoming winter storm.

Mr. Raney, a teacher at the Round Rock elementary school, wasn’t going to leave “Bubbles” behind as he departed class Wednesday for a four day weather-forced hiatus. He posted a photo on Twitter of the fish’s trek home with him.

“When there’s an unexpected 4 day weekend due to inclement weather and the school fish needs to crash on your couch for a few days,” he said.

Round Rock ISD is one of the many Central Texas school districts that will close ahead of a winter storm anticipated to bring some of the coldest temps of the season and significant ice.

You can read the latest KXAN forecast here and the latest Central Texas school closures list here.

