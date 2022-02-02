No fish left behind: Round Rock teacher prepares classroom for winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A class Beta fish from Forest North Elementary school is going on a bit of a field trip over the weekend as the Round Rock Independent School District closes down for an incoming winter storm.

Mr. Raney, a teacher at the Round Rock elementary school, wasn’t going to leave “Bubbles” behind as he departed class Wednesday for a four day weather-forced hiatus. He posted a photo on Twitter of the fish’s trek home with him.

“When there’s an unexpected 4 day weekend due to inclement weather and the school fish needs to crash on your couch for a few days,” he said.

Round Rock ISD is one of the many Central Texas school districts that will close ahead of a winter storm anticipated to bring some of the coldest temps of the season and significant ice.

