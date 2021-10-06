Australian actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — One of the state’s film-friendly communities is the site for a new HBO miniseries.

Filming for “Love and Death,” with executive producer Nicole Kidman and starring Elizabeth Olsen, started filming from Sept. 27-Oct. 1 in Hutto with plans to come back to the town for more filming and production soon, a press release from the city of Hutto said.

The show is based on the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs,” along with a serial story published in Texas Monthly, “Love and Death in Silicon Prairie.”

HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia said the show is about “two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.”

Filming in Hutto took place on Church and Live Oak streets in Hutto, and the city said it took “months of preparation and communication with the affected properties and neighbors.” There’s not a release date for the show yet.

Kidman, a critically-acclaimed actress, has quite a credit list for producing as well. She produced hit shows “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing” for the network. David E. Kelley, who also wrote for shows “Goliath” and “Ally McBeal,” is the show’s main writer and has worked with Kidman on her other HBO shows.

Olsen most recently played The Scarlet Witch in the Marvel miniseries “WandaVision,” on Disney+.

It’s the 20th production filmed in Hutto, the city said.