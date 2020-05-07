New mobile COVID-19 testing units coming to Round Rock, Georgetown

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — People living in Round Rock and Georgetown will soon have a new option to get tested for COVID-19.

Ascension Medical Group Seton is launching a mobile testing unit that will allow healthcare workers to screen and test patients at their home.

The goal is to limit exposure for high risk individuals by limiting their interactions.

It will also allow patients to follow social distancing guidelines, even while receiving healthcare services.

“We came up with the idea of this mobile van as a way to allow our patients who cannot leave their homes to get the COVID testing that they need, says Dr. Jason Reichenberg, President of Ascension Medical Group Texas. “Before either they go for a surgical procedure, which is necessary, or in the course of evaluating them for just having COVID due to symptoms.”

Ascension Medical Group Seton says that they are now planning to expand their mobile testing units into Austin during the summer.