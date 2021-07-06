New mixed-use development near Dell Diamond set to bring up to $300 million to Round Rock

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A developer is poised to invest as much as $300 million into a 110-acre project located in an entertainment and tourism region near Dell Diamond and Kalahari Resort in Round Rock.

Milhaus, which is based in Indianapolis, will bring its informally titled Kenney Fort North PUD project to the Round Rock City Council next month after the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving a rezoning to allow a mix of multifamily residences and townhomes, retail, a maker space and park space on a lot near East Palm Valley and Kenney Fort boulevards.

Milhaus is hoping to break ground early next year and open the first buildings in 18-24 months.