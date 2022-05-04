GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Shoppers in Georgetown get a new supermarket soon. H-E-B breaks ground Wednesday on its store in Wolf Lakes Village.

It’s one part of the 164-acre development on the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and State Highway 29.

The Austin Business Journal reported August 10, the developers of Wolf Lakes Village had lined up four elements for the site.

14 acres for a 336-unit multifamily development

12 acres for more than 300 multifamily townhomes

12 acres for Ascension Seton to build a 60,000-square-foot medical office building and ambulatory surgical center

15 acres for H-E-B to build a 117,000-square-foot flagship grocery store

The ABJ reported in August the new H-E-B will replace the store on the other side of University Avenue on the east side of Interstate 35.

“We are excited about growing with Georgetown and look forward to building a beautiful new store with all of the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect,” H-E-B spokeswoman Leslie Sweet said in a statement to the Austin Business Journal.