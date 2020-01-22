Neighbors to drop lawsuit over Georgetown family’s playscape

The Costa family playscape is at the center of a lawsuit (Courtesy Kim Costa)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The next-door neighbors who filed a lawsuit against a Georgetown family over a playscape are planning to drop the complaint.

According to the attorney for the Gottlieb family — who filed the lawsuit claiming the playscape their neighbors bought for their three-year-old was on their property — an order will be presented to the judge presiding over the case for a signature.

The judge is expected to sign it soon and the Gottliebs’ lawyer says the order should be available this week.

The Gottliebs’ neighbors, the Costas, purchased the playscape for their child Colton, who was born with Hurler’s syndrome, a genetic disorder in cells, tissue and organs for which there is no cure.

Kim Costa disputed the Gottliebs’ claims that the playscape violated HOA restrictions. The lawsuit claimed that the 14-foot structure could not be hidden from their view.

To the surprise of the Costas, they received an outpouring of support from their community, when neighbors placed dozens of pink hearts and messages in their front yard.

“The love and support we have is amazing. Thank you to all of you praying for us and thinking of us and supporting us because it means more than I can say. Thank you,” said Costa, looking at the flowers.