Neighbors concerned about indoor shooting range being built in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The people living in the Warner Ranch neighborhood in Round Rock gathered Wednesday evening to talk about how they can potentially stop a development that’s already under construction.

The project in question is the Shoot Point Blank indoor shooting range and gun store that crews are building at the corner of Louis Henna Boulevard and Warner Ranch Drive. The Cincinnati-based company already has locations in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee and elsewhere in Texas.

Neighbors told KXAN they learned a week ago that the commercial construction happening at the entrance of their neighborhood is for Shoot Point Blank.

Carrie Thomerson, who’s lived off Warner Ranch Drive for more than four years, said she only found out because the company put up a sign announcing what’s coming soon. She described her reaction upon seeing that sign as “pretty visceral.”

“We were very disappointed, for sure,” said Thomerson. “And angry, actually.”

She said she went door-to-door talking to her neighbors. She then compiled a list of more than 50 people who opposed the project to present to the Round Rock City Council. She and another neighbor spoke to the council members on Sept. 12 during the citizen comment section.

Thomerson said she wanted to share her neighbors’ concerns that a shooting range, even one that’s indoors, would lower their property values, increase traffic and raise safety concerns for children.

“If you’re a young couple with young children looking for your forever home, if I was them,” Thomerson said. “You pull up and the first thing you drive past inside the neighborhood is a shooting range and gun store, I would tell the realtor to turn the car around and take me somewhere else. I wouldn’t even go look.”

After the City Council meeting on Sept. 12, the sign announcing Shoot Point Blank is no longer on display. When KXAN visited the construction site Wednesday, our crew spotted the sign lying face-down on the ground.

A construction crew member told KXAN Wednesday it’s because of the ongoing work, but neighbors said they found that move too coincidental.

A representative for Shoot Point Blank never responded to a request for comment.

The neighbors said they plan to next seek an attorney’s advice about what kind of action they can possibly take, though they admit it may be too late to thwart the project.

A city spokesman said that particular property on the State Highway 45 frontage road has been zoned as commercial for 20 years, so nothing prevented an indoor shooting range from being developed there.