Need help with vaccine appointments? Williamson County serves 5K through vaccine registration centers

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County announced this week it will be reducing hours of operation at its Vaccine Registration Technical Assistance Centers (VRTA).

Effective Monday, April 5, the VRTA centers, which assist individuals who may want or need in-person guidance to set up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Before, these sites were open until 3 p.m.

More than 5,000 people have been helped through the VRTA centers that launched in January.

“I came here to make my appointment, and now I’m headed to the Dell Diamond in just a few minutes,” said Jeff Ronk, a Round Rock resident.

Ronk is one of them. He showed up to the Cedar Park Northpoint Church Center Thursday and walked away with a same-day appointment.

Thanks to Rachel Arnold, executive assistance to Commissioner Valerie Covey, the 6 VRTA Centers have been operating for about two months now.

Williamson County VRTA Center

“It was one of those moments where it was other duties as assigned,” said Arnold. “We have people coming in who don’t know how to operate technology or don’t feel comfortable with it, but we also have people who are very knowledgeable with technology.”

The centers aren’t just for those less-tech savvy, but volunteers can answer questions like why you haven’t heard back with a secured appointment, even though you registered weeks ago.

“An email provider, something like Yahoo or Gmail, may have flagged it as spam and didn’t send it through,” said Arnold.

Now that more people are getting vaccinated, less people are trickling through the centers. Arnold says Williamson County is serving roughly 500 people a week now.

“I think at first people were just fearful,” said Kristy Gordon, community coordinator at NorthPoint Church.

Gordon helps with the VRTA Center in Cedar Park, which is open on Thursdays. At her location, hundreds have come through the door.

“They’re asking questions like which site should I register on? Do I have to register on multiple sites? Once I register, how soon after can I get the shot?” said Gordon.

Here’s a list of the open VRTA Centers: Effective April 5, all VRTA centers are open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Oaks in Sun City, 301 Del Webb Blvd., Georgetown, Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Richard’s Episcopal Church, 1420 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First United Methodist Church Georgetown (McKinney Christian Ministry Center), 1205 Ash St., Georgetown, Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northpoint Church, 1320 Arrow Point Dr, Unit 201, Cedar Park, Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Baptist Taylor, 2500 Mallard Lane, Taylor, Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hill Country Bible Church, 3300 Little Elm Trail, Gym Building, Cedar Park, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also call the Williamson County call center for vaccine information at (512) 943-1600. Officials say the best time to call is in the afternoon and before 5 p.m.