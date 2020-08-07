Nearly 80 homes evacuated after grass fire engulfs 200 acres near Florence

A grass fire engulfed around 200 acres in Florence Thursday evening. (Courtesy of Krista Bachler)

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly 80 homes were evacuated Thursday evening after a large grass fire threatened communities near Florence.

According to Williamson County, the fire was reported near 4271 County Road 233 around 6 p.m.

The fire grew to around 200 acres, the county says, and one structure caught fire.

Around 76 residences were evacuated, and at this time there are no injuries, the county reports.

Several agencies responded to help with the fire, including the Florence, Leander, Liberty Hill, Georgetown, Cedar Park and Jarrell Fire Departments.