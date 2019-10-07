Motorcyclist went off the road, hit a tree in deadly Oct. 3 Liberty Hill crash, DPS says

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released updates on the deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday Oct. 3 in Liberty Hill.

According to a DPS spokesperson, at around 7:39 p.m. on Oct. 3, Liberty Hill resident Wade Robert Santos, 52, was driving on County Road 288, about five miles from Liberty Hill when the motorcycle drove off the road and hit a tree with its front end.

The vehicle came to rest on its right side off the roadway and Santos was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:05 p.m. He was transported to Becks Funeral Home in Austin, DPS says.