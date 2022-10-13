TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Officers with the Taylor Police Department began an investigation Thursday after an overnight collision resulted in the death of a man near the 2000 block of West Second Street.

According to TPD, a caller reported the collision at 12:23 a.m. Thursday after a pickup truck struck a motorcycle.

TPD said 23-year-old Jesse Daniel Baldenegro, the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, 27-year-old Guillermo Hernandez-Huerta was identified the driver of the pickup truck. TPD said Hernandez-Huerta was exiting the parking lot of a hotel when the collision occurred.

Taylor Police said deputies with Williamson County reported seeing Baldenegro driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed just before the collision.

According to a release, Hernandez-Huerta ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Later that morning, Williamson County Deputies saw Hernandez-Huerta at a gas station, and they stayed with him until officers with TPD arrived.

According to the release, Taylor Police was in consultation with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office regarding pending criminal charges.

TPD said this was the ­­­­fourth fatal collision in Taylor for 2022.