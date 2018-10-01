Mother confronts two masked burglars in Paloma Lake neighborhood Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) --The Williamson County Sheriffs Office is looking for two suspects after they burglarized a home with a family inside Friday night.

Investigators say the burglars targeted a home in the Paloma Lake neighborhood north of the Dell Diamond Friday night at around 8 p.m.

The mother tells KXAN she was putting her young kids to bed when she heard something downstairs. She said she thought it was her husband, but instead, was surprised to see the two masked burglars.

She said she immediately ran back upstairs and called 911.

The family says it was a nice night so they had left a few windows open. They say that's how the burglars got in the home.

The family believes the burglars parked behind their home and jumped the fence into their backyard.

"We have two little girls. Our number one goal is to make sure they're safe," said neighbor Craig Drury. "It's supposed to be a nice neighborhood to live in and not have to worry about those things."

Neighbors say it could have been any one of their homes. They say just a few weeks ago several cars in the neighborhood were broken in to.

The Williamson County Sheriffs Office has stepped up patrols in the neighborhood in response to the burglary.

Homeowners say most of them have surveillance camera's, but now they'll also be turning on their alarms at night.

The sheriff's office says the suspects drove off in a white KIA with a black top. The mother described one of the suspects as wearing a hoodie, red mask, jeans and baseball cap.

If you have any information about the suspects, you are encouraged to call 911.