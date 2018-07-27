Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Mosquitoes trapped in Taylor, Texas, tested positive for West Nile virus.
The insects were trapped Tuesday near Robinson Park off S. Dolan St. and tested in an Austin lab, which let the City of Taylor know the results Thursday.
"The species that tested positive is Culex quinquefasciatus (southern house mosquito) and has a flight range of about one mile," the city wrote in a release. It plans to treat standing water with larvacide as part of the effort to control the mosquitoes.
Within the past two weeks, two people were diagnosed with West Nile virus in Austin (one had a fever and the other had the more serious form called West Nile neuroinvasive disease). The Texas Department of State Health Services says one patient in Galveston also reported West Nile fever and in Dallas County one case of neuroinvasive disease was reported at the beginning of July.
Last year, Texas reported 135 cases of West Nile illnesses and six people died.
Here's how you can help keep West Nile at bay:
- Drain standing water and treat any that can't be drained
- Defend yourself by using insect repellant
- Dress in long sleeves and pants outdoors
