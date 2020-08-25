Mosquitoes in Williamson County trap test positive for West Nile for the 3rd time

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — For the third time, mosquito samples from one specific trap in Williamson County have tested positive for West Nile.

The county says the sample came from a trap near Southwest Williamson County Regional Park on County Road 175 in Leander. Mosquito samples from the trap first tested positive back in mid-July.

Williamson County and Cities Health District will set up two more traps near the park to expand testing in the area, the county says.

The county also mentions samples taken from a trap in Georgetown’s Sun City have also tested positive for the virus. The trap on Yellow Rose Trail near Del Webb Boulevard has tested positive twice so far.

While Williamson County Parks Department staff will do their part with mosquito control efforts, officials ask people to stay vigilant about protecting themselves from bites and preventing mosquitoes from breeding on personal property. Mosquitoes breed using standing water, so the county asks that you drain any standing water from around your home.

The county also wants to remind people that there is no evidence of mosquitoes transmitting COVID-19.