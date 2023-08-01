File- In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitoes are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County has reported its tenth and eleventh positive mosquito samples, which were collected in Brushy Creek and the City of Cedar Park.

The positive samples were collected from trap sites near Cat Hollow Park and Milburn Park on July 27, a press release from Williamson County said. Since testing began in May, eleven mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus.

No human cases have been reported in Williamson County to date, but according to county officials, there have been five human cases reported in Texas this year.

Some of the symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph nodes. Those older than age 50 or with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop severe symptoms.

What can you do to protect yourself?

Here are some tips from the WCCHD: