Mosquito trap sample in Granger tests positive for West Nile

GRANGER, Texas (KXAN) — A mosquito trap sample taken in the City of Granger has tested positive for West Nile virus, Williamson County reported Wednesday.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District said the sample was taken from a trap near North Colorado Street. That’s near Granger Elementary and High Schools.

This is the second time a sample from that location has tested positive for the virus, and the last date a positive sample was taken was Sept. 1, WCCHD said. The positive test was shown in lab results received Wednesday.

So far this year, 15 samples have tested positive for West Nile in Williamson County. This is the highest number recorded since testing started in 2012.

Additionally, three human cases of West Nile were reported in the county so far this year.

WCCHD said the mosquito population is the largest and most active in Texas from May through November. This is when testing and monitoring of mosquito populations occur in the county.

WCCHD officials ask residents to stay vigilant in protecting themselves against bites. For information on symptoms of West Nile infection in humans, you can visit the Center for Disease Control website.