Mosquito trap sample from Cedar Park tests positive for West Nile

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A mosquito trap sample in Cedar Park tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

The sample was taken from a trap located on West New Hope Drive and Avenue of the Stars, which is near the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, WCCHD said. The positive test was shown in results received Friday from a Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

This is the first time this year a sample from that location tested positive for West Nile. The last time a positive sample was found there was October 2018.

So far this year, 16 mosquito trap samples have tested positive for the virus in other parts of Williamson County, WCCHD said. This is the highest number recorded since the screening program started in 2012.

WCCHD previously reported areas where traps have tested positive include near Southwest Williamson County Regional Park and in Georgetown’s Sun City neighborhood.

Additionally, there have been three human cases of West Nile reported in the county this year. The first case was reported in August.

