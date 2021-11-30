Mosquito trap in Leander tests positive for West Nile virus

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A mosquito trap sample collected in Leander tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to lab results received Monday from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The sample was collected from Waterfall Avenue near Devin Lake Park as a part of the Williamson County and Cities Health District’s Integrated Vector Management program.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) said until temperatures remain below 50 degrees Fahrenheit for several days or there is a freeze, it is important to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Mosquitos are most active from May to November.

This is the 10th reported case of the West Nile virus in Williamson County in the 2021 season. The last positive sample collected from the location was in November 2016.

The Health District recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety as a part of its “Fight the Bite” campaign:

Drain standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding including in flowerpots, pet dishes and clogged gutters. Treat water that cannot be drained.

Defend using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

More information about West Nile virus can be found through the Texas Department of State Health Services website.