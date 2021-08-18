Mosquito trap in Granger tests positive for West Nile for 2nd time this month

File- In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitoes are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

GRANGER, Texas (KXAN) — A mosquito trap in Granger tested positive for West Nile virus for the second time this month.

Williamson County and Cities Health District said the sample was taken from a trap site near North Colorado Street. The positive test result came back from a state lab in Austin on Wednesday.

The last time a positive sample was collected from this particular trap was on August 3, according to WCCHD.

This is the fifth positive trap sample of the 2021 season in Williamson County, the health district said, and the fourth time the North Colorado Street trap has tested positive for the virus this year.

Mosquito trap testing is part of the health district’s Integrated Vector Management program.

Learn more about how to protect yourself against West Nile virus and how to prevent mosquitoes from breeding on your property online here.