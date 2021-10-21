Mosquito trap in Cedar Park tests positive for West Nile Virus

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — A mosquito trap has tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Cedar Park, the Williamson County and Cities Health District said.

The positive sample was taken from a trap site near Cypress Creek Road and Sun Chase Boulevard.

The health district said this is the first time this season that a sample from that location has tested positive for West Nile. The last time a positive sample was collected was in November 2020.

The health district says there have been nine mosquito tramp samples that have returned positive for West Nile Virus in other parts of Williamson County.

There have been no human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Williamson County this year.

Symptoms of the West Nile Virus include:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

A skin rash on the torso

Swollen lymph nodes

“Cooler temperatures prolong wet breeding areas for mosquitoes,“ said Jason Fritz, WCCHD Integrated Vector Management Program Lead. “Dumping any amount of standing water around your home and using insect repellent when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk, is highly recommended to keep yourself and your family safe from mosquito-borne illness.”

Testing is a part of the health district’s Integrated Vector Management program.