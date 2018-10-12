Mosquito samples in Georgetown, Cedar Park positive for West Nile

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Mosquito samples tested this week in Georgetown and Cedar Park have come back positive for West Nile Virus.

A mosquito sample collected from a trap on South Maple Street on Tuesday in southeast Georgetown returned a positive result Thursday.

The Culex mosquitoes found in the trap have a flight range of about one mile. There are currently no reported human cases of West Nile in Williamson County, officials said, with the last human case reported in 2016.

Friday evening, the city of Georgetown will use a trailer-mounted sprayer to apply insecticide within a half-mile radius of the trap location.

After dusk on Friday and again before dawn on Saturday, the city says it will use a permethrin-based insecticide along the street right-of-way and in public parks — if weather allows.

On Wednesday, the city of Cedar Park announced that a mosquito trap sample near Brushy Creek road west of Parmer Lane had tested positive for the virus.

What you can do

Mosquitoes breed in standing or stagnant water. Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile Virus, health officials say.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District recommend the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flower pots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained;

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent; and,

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website at www.wcchd.org or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website at www.txwestnile.org.

Mosquito spray map in Georgetown on Scribd