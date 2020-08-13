Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile Virus in Georgetown’s Sun City

File- In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. A cooler-than-normal spring has slowed the breeding season for mosquitoes, but experts warn this doesn’t mean that Texans should let down their guard when it comes to protecting themselves from the West Nile virus. (AP Photo/LM […]

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A mosquito trap sample collected this week in Georgetown tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a release from the city on Thursday.

The city says the sample was collected from a trap in the Sun City neighborhood along Yellow Rose Trail on August 11, and lab results to the Texas Department of State Health Services in Austin confirmed the positive result on Wednesday.

City staff will continue mosquito control efforts by treating standing water with larvicide. So far, in 2020, there have been five mosquito trap pools that returned positive for West Nile Virus in Williamson County, the release says.

The release says there have been no incidences of human infection of West Nile Virus in Williamson County this year, but you should stay aware of symptoms and attempt to protect yourself.

In Travis County, there have been five positive pools of mosquitoes in the county, while last year saw no positive pools of mosquitoes, according to Austin Public Health.

On July 29, APH announced the county had its first “probable human case” of the virus for this year.

West Nile Virus symptoms may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. People age 50 and older or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

To prevent exposure to the West Nile Virus, the Williamson County and Cities Health District recommends following the three “D’s” of mosquito safety.

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained.

by using an EPA-approved insect repellent Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

Georgetown does this mosquito testing as part of the Williamson County and Cities Health District’s Integrated Vector Management program.