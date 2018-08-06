Mosquito sample in Cedar Park tests positive for West Nile

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A mosquito sample in Cedar Park recently came back positive for West Nile Virus.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District has six mosquito traps at various locations throughout Cedar Park. The first positive sample of the 2018 season was collected in southwest Cedar Park, near the intersection of Cypress Creek Road and Sun Chase Boulevard on Aug. 2, 2018.

There are currently no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Cedar Park. However, the city is enhancing its monitoring and testing and educating the public about protecting themselves against mosquitoes.

As of July 31, Texas Department of State Health Services confirms six cases of West Nile illness, one of which is in Travis County.