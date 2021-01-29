More than 15K vaccines administered through Williamson County hub, more sites opening soon

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Williamson County used a drive-thru approach Wednesday to start administering vaccines at the Kelly Reeves Sports Complex (KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Williamson County used a drive-thru approach Wednesday to start administering vaccines at the Kelly Reeves Sports Complex (KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More than 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since Jan. 20 through the sole large-scale hub operating in Williamson County.

The county partnered with Family Hospital Systems to provide a hub where people can pre-register to receive their shots.

This week county commissioners approved a contract with Curative Inc. to set up more vaccination sites once it’s named a hub provider by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the county stated in a news release Thursday.

Judge Bill Gravell is holding a virtual news conference Friday morning to discuss how the vaccine rollout goes from here.

KXAN will provide a live stream of Gravell’s remarks at 10:30 a.m. in this story as well as the KXAN News Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss