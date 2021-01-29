More than 15K vaccines administered through Williamson County hub, more sites opening soon

Williamson County used a drive-thru approach Wednesday to start administering vaccines at the Kelly Reeves Sports Complex (KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More than 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since Jan. 20 through the sole large-scale hub operating in Williamson County.

The county partnered with Family Hospital Systems to provide a hub where people can pre-register to receive their shots.

This week county commissioners approved a contract with Curative Inc. to set up more vaccination sites once it’s named a hub provider by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the county stated in a news release Thursday.

Judge Bill Gravell is holding a virtual news conference Friday morning to discuss how the vaccine rollout goes from here.

KXAN will provide a live stream of Gravell’s remarks at 10:30 a.m. in this story as well as the KXAN News Facebook page.