Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies, along with others, search for Mark Yarbrough, who has been missing since Monday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The search for a man last seen Monday in Granger continues Thursday.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday morning that deputies, volunteers and specialized teams are out searching for Mark Yarbrough.

Mark Yarbrough (Photo from WCSO)

Yarbrough, 63, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday near County Road 327, and if you know where he is or have any information on his whereabouts, WCSO urges you to call 911.