Mom randomly shot while driving with kids in car in Georgetown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman driving with her two children in the car in Georgetown was shot in the leg in the early hours of Monday, according to a press release from Georgetown Police Department.

At about 1:07 a.m. Monday, Georgetown police and emergency medical personnel got an emergency response activation from BMW at the 3000 block of E. University Avenue on Highway 29, which is just west of Highway 130.

Area where mom was shot in leg while driving with her two kids in the car in Georgetown. (Will DuPree/ KXAN)

“The driver, explained to the BMW care representative that she had been shot in the leg while driving,” officials wrote in the press release. “The driver also had two children in the vehicle who were uninjured.”

When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound in her right leg. There was no exit wound. A tourniquet was applied by an officer and she was taken to Ascension Seton Williamson hospital.

The woman underwent surgery Monday to extract the bullet lodged in her leg. She is expected to make a full recovery and be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Police say there are very few leads in the case and the shooting appears to be random. Anyone with information about this case can contact Georgetown detective Michael Morris at (512) 930-2590.