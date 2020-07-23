Mobile COVID-19 test site will open July 24 in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County residents can soon schedule a time to get a COVID-19 test in Liberty Hill.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District announced that a mobile testing site will be set up at Liberty Hill Junior High School, 13125 State Highway 29, on July 24. The location will be open that day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The health district stated the test site is happening because of a collaboration with local partners and St. David’s Foundation.

Walk-ups will not be allowed at this site, so anyone wanting a test can schedule an appointment online.