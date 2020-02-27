MISSING: Georgetown police need help finding 50-year-old man last seen on Tuesday

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 50-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday, Feb. 25.

According to GPD, Harvey Huber was last seen around 9:30 p.m. at his place of business, Huber Auto Repair, located at 2524 N. Austin Ave. in Georgetown. Harvey’s spouse indicated that he has previously been known to walk from the business, but has always returned or made contact with her shortly after.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt bearing “Huber Auto Repair” and a white thermal undershirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information or have seen him, you’re asked to call GPD at (512) 930-2746.