TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Some residents in Taylor are pushing the city to move its annual firework display in Murphy Park after a number of Egrets were killed during this year’s Fourth of July show.

Residents who spoke to KXAN say the birds scattered after the fireworks went off and some of them flew into nearby powerlines.

Dead birds could be seen in the road near the island, as well as in the trees where the birds nest.

“The Taylor Police Department reports that at 9:16 p.m., when the City fireworks display began, the egrets began flying quickly away from the city park and struck four power transformers, which caused a power outage from 4th street to Circleville,” a city spokesperson said in a statement. “Oncor was notified, and they were able to restore power by approximately 1 a.m. We do not know at this time the number of egrets involved or if they survived the encounter.”

