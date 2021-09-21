Memorial service planned this weekend for Georgetown police officer who died from COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Memorial details were released Tuesday for a Georgetown police officer and Air Force veteran who died last week after battling COVID-19.

A memorial service for Officer Michelle Gattey will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 1333 West University Ave. in Georgetown. The public and all first responders are invited to attend, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Before the service, Gattey will be transported from Ramsey Funeral Home (5600 Williams Dr.) to the church with a procession. The route will stretch along Williams Drive to DB Wood Road to West University Avenue.

Law enforcement wanting to participate in the procession should meet at the City of Georgetown Westside Service Center (5501 Williams Dr.) no later than 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The procession is scheduled to leave around 1 p.m.

After the service, Gattey will be given full police honors outside First Baptist Church.

The police department announced her death Thursday. Gattey was 44 years old and had served more than two decades in the U.S. Air Force before becoming a police officer with Georgetown PD. She began serving as an officer in January.

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

A friend of Gattey confirmed her two dogs died in the Saturday night fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort. The fire claimed the lives of at least 75 pets boarded there when it happened.