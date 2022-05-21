GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Friends and family members of the 16-year-old who died after jumping from a cliff at Lake Georgetown earlier this week gathered to remember the Stony Point High School student Friday.

Edwin Baker’s loved ones were out at Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock. They helped staff raise a “Donate Life” flag in Baker’s honor and encouraged people to register as organ donors.

According to Georgetown police, the teen jumped from a cliff Sunday and did not resurface. His body was recovered by law enforcement and he was pronounced dead Monday night.

In light of that tragedy and with Memorial Day right around the corner, lake management is doubling its staff to ensure continued safety and awareness on the lake.