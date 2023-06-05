WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) – All four Williamson County Justice of the Peace judges will host a community forum Monday evening.

The forum will happen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Georgetown Annex on 100 Wilco Way in Georgetown.

The four judges are Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace KT Musselman, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Angela Williams, Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Evelyn McLean and Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Rhonda Redden.

People living in Williamson County can learn what the judges do everyday, including information on small claims, debt claims, Class C traffic violations, death inquests, weddings and more.

The county said the forum is an open platform with time for questions and answers.

Anyone with questions is asked to email their questions to wilcojp2023@gmail.com.