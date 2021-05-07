Meet Rose, a cat who lives at a Georgetown trash facility and is raising money for shelter animals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cindy Kerley might have the title of admin at the Georgetown Transfer Station, but a cat named Rose is the boss.

“Rose decided to move in and take over,” Kerley said, as Rose made herself at home on the desk nearby.

Rose comes and goes as she pleases, usually greeting whoever arrives first at the facility. Employees at the station fed Rose when she was a kitten roaming around, so that’s one reason why she stuck around.

“On Saturdays, I come in early and she is often sitting in the driveway waiting for someone to come in,” said Susan Walker. “The more I learned about her, the more I said there has got to be stories here, so I took the little bits and pieces I would hear and wrote four stories.”

Walker wants to use the local celebrity status of Rose to raise money for the Georgetown Animal Shelter, just up the street from the trash facility.

“The more I learn about Rose, the more I realize she is the queen,” Walker said. She wrote the book documenting Rose’s life so far, “Trash Cat: Stories of Rose,” and a portion of sales will go toward helping other cats and dogs.

“We are going to donate 25% of the royalties from this book in Rose’s name to the shelter,” said Walker.

It’s a bit ironic that this somewhat feral, somewhat domesticated cat lives next to the Georgetown Animal Shelter and has never been picked up, but that’s a good thing now that her story could benefit her furry friends at the shelter next door.

Walker’s books are available on Amazon.