Masks encouraged as Thrall ISD begins school year Monday

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — Last year districts across the state learned firsthand what school looked like during a pandemic and this year schools will once again face the same challenges.

Thrall ISD in Williamson County is one of the first to begin school in Texas. The first day of classes is Monday.

There will be some changes across the districts though.

In a letter sent home to students and their families Friday, Thrall ISD says it will isolate positive students and staff and contact tracing will continue.

Thrall ISD is back in the classroom ahead of just about everyone in Central Texas as the dsitrict began classes Monday. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

While parents will be informed if a child has been exposed, no one will be required to quarantine after being exposed.

This year masks won’t be required, but the district is strongly encouraging teachers and students to wear one. They are also encouraging social distancing and hand washing.

Cleaning practices will continue as well as the district says they will continue to disinfect surfaces.