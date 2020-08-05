Mask-wearing not required when dancing inside country club in Granger — here’s why

GRANGER, Texas (KXAN) — While Austin’s music life has been at a standstill, the Cotton Country Club in Granger has been hosting live music events.

KXAN viewers reach out to us concerned about a lack of masks and social distancing.

The Cotton Country Club in Granger have about a 70% food over alcohol ratio. That is what’s allowing the Country Club to stay open, while bars with a 51% or more alcohol revenue had to shut down.

In a video from a veterans tribute even at the country club this weekend, you don’t see many masks.

“The only point when people aren’t going to be wearing a mask is when people are dancing, which is considered a form of exercise,” said Jamie Church, Owner of Cotton Country Club in Granger.

Church says veterans who frequent the club also take off their mask if they’re saying the Pledge of Allegiance or singing the National Anthem.

“They feel it’s a disrespectful thing to say the pledge with a mask on,” said Church.

Governor Abbott’s executive order says every person must wear a face covering inside a commercial building unless he or she is seated at a restaurant or consuming food or drinks. It also says someone is exempt when exercising or engaging in physical activity, but only outdoors.

“Everyone has a right to choose what is the best option for them,” said Church.

Church says the facility has been taking COVID-19 seriously, but having plenty of sanitizer and extra masks on hand. Dancing is also discouraged, but not banned.

“I think I would be more concerned that we have water parks with 3,000 people in them with no masks,” said Church.