Mask tree trend takes root in an effort to alleviate shortage

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — County-wide mask brigades have launched, families have swarmed fabric stores, large companies have started mass producing PPE, individuals have been using their own 3D printers — all to alleviate the nation-wide PPE shortage during COVID-19.

Now, a new trend is taking root: it’s called the mask tree.

83-year-old Pflugerville resident, Lenora Dray is taking part in it.

Dray has lived a long seamstress life as a home economics teacher, a quilt maker and more recently a fabric shop employee.

“I’ve been sewing, oh geez, since I was a young girl. Probably ninth grade,” said Lenora Dray.

Her quilts were previously displayed inside the fabric shop she worked at. They closed down at the start of COVID-19, though Dray was reluctant to leave.

“I came home for a couple of days. Kim [Dray’s daughter] kept after me,I finally said, well I guess I won’t work. I called Dianne [Dray’s employer] and she was happy.”

83-year-old Lenora Dray makes mask for her mask tree.

That wasn’t a halt to Dray’s life-long talent. If anything, it was only the beginning to a larger mission.

“I go on walks, and I saw people walking around the neighborhood without masks.”

This relentless quilt maker, turned mask extraordinaire.

To date, Dray has made over 30 masks. They’re pinned up against a tree (stump) outside her front yard. Anyone can come by and take one. If they feel inclined there’s a donation box sitting near the stump.

Come to find out, the mask tree idea is becoming a trend. In Pflugerville, off of Orwell Lane, you’ll find another mask tree. This one is lit up and also well received.

The same idea goes for this mask tree; take a mask and leave a donation if you choose.