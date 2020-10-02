Many Austin pumpkin patches are closed due to COVID-19; one patch makes the move to Leander

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — As temperatures continue to drop, people are starting to get outside to enjoy the fall weather.

Many are visiting pumpkin patches but for those who live in Austin and are looking forward to picking up their Halloween gourd might have to make a trip outside the city. That’s because many of Austin’s pumpkin patches are closed due to the city’s COVID-19 restrictions.

This morning on KXAN News Today, Candy Rodriguez introduces us to pumpkin patch organizers who made the move to a bigger space and a local Austin church who decided to wait until next year for everyone’s safety.