Manslaughter warrant issued for minor involved in deadly Hutto teen shooting

Faith Monreal died earlier this month after spending weeks on life support.

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A warrant has been issued for a girl involved in the December 2021 shooting of a friend in Hutto, police confirmed to KXAN Wednesday.

Hutto Interim Police Chief Jim Stuart announced warrants related to the death of 15-year-old Faith Monreal, who died in February after months of being on life support following the shooting. According to police, Monreal was at a friend’s house on Dec. 12 for a sleepover when she was shot in the head.

The shooting happened in the Hutto Town Square Neighborhood, but no other details were released.

A warrant for felony manslaughter was issued for an unidentified girl. Her father, who was also unidentified, was also issued a warrant for making a firearm accessible to a child resulting in death, a class A misdemeanor.

Monreal’s funeral was on Feb. 28 in southeast Austin. Her family said the incident was every parents’ nightmare.

“We need justice for this child,” said Faith’s grandmother Charlette Robinson. “The family needs peace.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Monreal’s family.