Man with gun apprehended at Round Rock hospital

Williamson County

Round Rock Police officers responded to a man with a gun at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Oct. 25, 2019 (Courtesy Matt Mendez)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man with a gun was taken into custody at a Round Rock hospital Friday.

Officers from the Round Rock Police Department responded to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at 300 University Blvd. around 11:15 a.m.

RRPD said it doesn’t know if the man was a patient or inside the hospital at all, but confirmed no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center thanked RRPD and its own public safety team and added “while patient care was disrupted in the emergency department for a short period of time, the hospital remained operational.”

Hospitals are some of the places where guns are not allowed to be carried in Texas.

