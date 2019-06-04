Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County deputies are searching for a man with a felony warrant who ran off Monday while in handcuffs after a traffic stop, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

Deputies searched the area of 1900 North Main Street in Taylor for Ronald Louis Scott Jr., last seen wearing a red Nike shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

A video released by Sheriff Chody Tuesday morning shows Scott in handcuffs in the back of a deputy’s vehicle. The in-car camera caught Scott sliding his body through his cuffed arms to bring his hands to the front.

Before that happened, Chody told KXAN that the deputy did not follow policy and put Scott in a seatbelt. He said other video that was not shared publicly provides more context about why his deputy did not do that.

“[Scott] was so persistent with pleading not going to jail. They’re having a dialogue for some time because he’s refusing to put his feet inside. He doesn’t want to go to jail, so she is trying to get him into the car and she’s being very calm and collected with him,” Chody said. “I think what her intent is ‘I just want him secured at some point, and the fact that he’s in the car, whether secured or not by seatbelt, I can deal with that when my backup gets here.”

Chody said the deputy left Scott alone in her patrol car while she waited on the backup and started the paperwork to get Scott’s car towed.

Once Scott contorted himself to bring his bound hands to the front, the video shows him looking around a bit, then pulling himself into the front seat through a small open window in a partition. He goes out of frame for a few seconds and can later be seen through a window running away. The sheriff said the deputy ran after him, but Scott still has not been caught.

Chody said the deputy involved will not face any disciplinary action for what happened. Instead he said this will be a learning experience for all of his deputies.

“One, [the suspects] need to be seat-belted. And two: you need to shut your window [in the partition],” he said. “I think that’s the lessons we learn here, and that’s the way we chalk it up and call it a day at this point.”

Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect’s description is urged to call 911.