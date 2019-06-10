Man who escaped custody in handcuffs in Williamson County caught a week later

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A week after a man escaped from a Williamson County deputy patrol car in handcuffs, the search is finally over, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

On June 3, Ronald Louis Scott Jr. was arrested after a traffic stop revealed there was felony warrant out for his arrest. He was put in handcuffs and in the backseat of a patrol car when he escaped near 1900 North Main Street in Taylor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

The next day officials released video of his escape where he can be seen contorting his body through his cuffed arms to bring his hands to the front and then climbing through a small window to escape from the front seat.

In an effort to catch Scott, he was also featured on the popular police show, Live PD as part of the “WANTED” segment, Chody tweeted Monday. He will also face new charges of escape and theft of the handcuffs in connection with the escape.

In an interview with KXAN, Chody said the deputy involved in the traffic stop had not followed policy and had not put Scott in a seatbelt. Another video of the scene that was not released to the public provided more context as to why she broke protocol and she would not face disciplinary action.