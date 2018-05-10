Man who ate at La Margarita restaurant got norovirus, officials say

Williamson County health officials are narrowing in on what may have caused at least 110 people to get norovirus following a Round Rock High School baseball team’s catered banquet on April 30.

The Williamson County & Cities Health District announced Wednesday they received lab results from a customer who dined at La Margarita Mexican Restaurant in Round Rock on Tuesday, May 1 and became sick within 24 hours.

His specimen tested positive for norovirus.

WCCHD executive director John Teel says the health department discovered that a family member of one of the four La Margarita employees who delivered food to the banquet was sick with gastroenteritis symptoms on April 30.

Teel said the family member was not involved in the food delivery.

Officials say the family member visited a doctor and was diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis, but no specimens were tested for norovirus.

The restaurant, located off of Interstate 35, was believed to be the source of what sickened smaller numbers of people who dined at the restaurant from April 30 to May 2, officials said previously.

“It does indicate that at least one [employee] had been sick with norovirus,” Teel said. “It’s compelling evidence that the source of the norovirus is someone in that restaurant. Someone or something.”

Monday, the restaurant manager told KXAN none of the staff in charge of the event were sick.

The health department has given the all-clear for the restaurant. “It is likely that this particular outbreak has run its course and is over, and we, the health district, have no reason to suspect that it’s unsafe to eat there at all,” Teel said earlier this week.