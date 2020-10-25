Man treated for smoke inhalation after Taylor house fire

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A man in Taylor was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at his home on Saturday evening.

The man was transported to Ascension Seton Williamson County, according to a release from the city of Taylor. No additional injuries were reported.

The fire started at a house on the 500 block of West Rio Grande near Maple Street around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish it by 9 p.m.

The Hutto Fire Department worked with Taylor firefighters to put the fire out.