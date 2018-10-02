Williamson County

Man stabbed in the neck on ranch near Georgetown critically injured

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 33-year-old man near Georgetown was stabbed multiple times in his neck Tuesday afternoon at the Central Texas Olive Ranch. 

The stabbing happened at 5251 Farm to Market 972, located north of the city of Georgetown and about a mile east of Interstate 35.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 3:34 p.m. Deputies initially said the suspect and victim know each other, but in an update said a preliminary investigation shows their relationship is unknown. The motive behind the stabbing is also unknown. 

No one is in custody at this time.

The injured man was taken the hospital and remains in critical condition as of 6:18 p.m.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Detective Klier at 512-948-2005.

