Man shot multiple times in Williamson County drive-by shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times during an apparent drive-by shooting in Williamson County Wednesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, WCSO said.

WCSO said deputies responded to the 8300 block of Paola Street, just outside of Round Rock city limits, around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies are searching for two men, driving in a light-colored, four-door sedan seen leaving the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact WCSO at (512) 943-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 253-7867.