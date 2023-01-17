WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Raymond Salazar Jr. pled guilty to murder in early November and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, per Williamson County criminal records. Salazar also pled guilty to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and was sentenced to 15 years.

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies announced they arrested Salazar in June 2021 in southeast Houston. His arrest was made in connection to the stabbing and killing of 17-year-old Adam Hilzer on Sept. 25, 2020 on Rawhide Loop in Round Rock.

The Round Rock Police Department later named Salazar a person of interest in the case in October 2020.