Man sentenced to 20 years after dragging Williamson County deputy during traffic stop

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after driving away from a traffic stop last year and dragging a Williamson County deputy down the road.

Jonathan Nunnally pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a public servant. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but does get credit for the 624 days he’s already served.

Early in the morning on Feb. 7, 2018, Deputy Tabytha Horseman approached Nunnally’s car, which was stopped at a traffic light and wasn’t moving. At the time, Horseman said he appeared to be passed out, but then started to slowly drive away when she knocked on the door.

Horseman opened the door and took his keys as she asked if he was OK. He appeared to have a hard time following instructions, and when asked about his license, he told her he didn’t have it, grabbed a second set of keys and turned on the car, according to an affidavit. Horseman tried to grab the keys as he drove off, and was dragged along the road. She could be heard yelling “you have my foot, you have my foot” as another patrol car headed their way.

The car drove a half a mile before Horseman used a stun gun and was able to put the car in park, the affidavit said. She was not hurt.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted about the case Wednesday, saying he was “Thankful Sgt Gomez was there to aid deputy Horseman.”