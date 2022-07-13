WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Last month, a man who was a lieutenant with the Austin Police Department pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child in 2019.

Williamson County records show Dustin Lee was placed on deferred adjudication and sentenced to 10 years of probation/community supervision June 21.

Dustin Lee (Williamson County records)

Law firm Dunham & Jones, which has offices across Texas, explained online that deferred adjudication, a type of probation, gives offenders the chance to keep a conviction off their criminal record. Only a judge can decide not to enter a finding of guilt and place someone on deferred adjudication. If it’s a felony charge, the law firm said deferred adjudication can also prevent someone from going to jail or prison.

Lee was arrested in September 2019. APD placed him on restricted duty when he was booked into jail.